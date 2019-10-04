Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LYLE MARTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYLE MARTEN


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYLE MARTEN Obituary
Lyle Jack Marten Lyle Jack Marten passed away on October 2, 2019 after courageously battling cancer for the past three years. He was born in Pemberville, Ohio in 1952 to Wayne and Erma Marten. He is a graduate of Adrian College in Michigan and loved his days as a member of the Bulldogs football team. He was inducted into the Adrian College Football Hall of Fame for his outstanding performance as a collegiate athlete. In addition to his love of football and his fierce loyalty to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he also enjoyed watching and playing golf, coaching gymnastics, umpiring baseball games through the Mifflin Area Youth Baseball Association, and playing cornhole. Jack was a fun-loving people person, who could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He had a collection of jokes and funny sayings he readily shared, making it easy to laugh and smile in his presence. Jack is survived by his loving wife Joan Marten (nee Ruppert), his son Luke Marten, his stepkids Jen Mudge and Pete Mudge, his siblings Kenny Marten and Kathy Pribe, his nieces and nephews, and his faithful furry companion, Zeke. There will be visitation hours on Saturday, October 12 from 2pm-4pm at Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611. Remembrances of Jack will be shared at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/jack-marten-memorial-fund
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now