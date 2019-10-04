|
|
Lyle Jack Marten Lyle Jack Marten passed away on October 2, 2019 after courageously battling cancer for the past three years. He was born in Pemberville, Ohio in 1952 to Wayne and Erma Marten. He is a graduate of Adrian College in Michigan and loved his days as a member of the Bulldogs football team. He was inducted into the Adrian College Football Hall of Fame for his outstanding performance as a collegiate athlete. In addition to his love of football and his fierce loyalty to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he also enjoyed watching and playing golf, coaching gymnastics, umpiring baseball games through the Mifflin Area Youth Baseball Association, and playing cornhole. Jack was a fun-loving people person, who could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He had a collection of jokes and funny sayings he readily shared, making it easy to laugh and smile in his presence. Jack is survived by his loving wife Joan Marten (nee Ruppert), his son Luke Marten, his stepkids Jen Mudge and Pete Mudge, his siblings Kenny Marten and Kathy Pribe, his nieces and nephews, and his faithful furry companion, Zeke. There will be visitation hours on Saturday, October 12 from 2pm-4pm at Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611. Remembrances of Jack will be shared at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/jack-marten-memorial-fund
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019