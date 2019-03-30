Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn (Bixler) Adams.

Lynne Ada (Bixler) Adams, 82, formerly of Stony Creek, died March 27, 2019, at

ManorCare Health Services, West Reading.

She was the widow of George W. Adams Jr., who died February 9, 1995. Born

September 8, 1936, in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late James Phillip Bixler Jr. and Ada N. (Angstadt) Bixler.

Lynne was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School. She loved gardening and traveling.

Surviving is her son, Lewis E. "Zeke" Moyer Jr., husband of Arlene M., of Brecknock Township; and her two stepchildren, Lynn A., wife of Kenneth Fields, of Oley; and Gary G. Adams, of Oley. Also surviving are her two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. Other

survivors include her two brothers, James Bixler III,

husband of Sandra, of Cumru Township; and Michael Bixler, husband of Suzanne, of Muhlenberg Township. She will also be missed by her lifelong friend, Anita Gumpert.

Services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Stitzel

Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

and/or , 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



