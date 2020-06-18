Lynn Barry Gottschall Lynn Barry Gottschall, 72, of West Lawn passed on June 12, 2020, in his residence peacefully. He was the widower of Sherri (Rose) Schell, who passed away on May 28, 2015 who he loved and missed dearly. Lynn was born to Frank Gottschall and Betty Jane Noll on July 28, 1947. He was a graduate from Wilson High School and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a mechanic at R.M. Palmer for 7 years. He over came Prostate Cancer in 2017. He is survived by his sister Fay (Gottschall) Weitzel and brother Rodney Gottschall, his daughters Fatima (Gottschall) Bernheiser and Jessica Bates, and his son Christopher Lynn Gottschall. Also his grand daughters Jacy Bernheiser, Brianna Bernheiser, Kayla Lewis, Ali Gottschall, Chandler Ellison, Nina Gottschall and his great granddaughter Adalyn. Lynn was a strong, well respected man who was loved by many. He will be missed greatly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. “Here’s to the bee that stung the bull....”



