Lynn Barry Gottschall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn Barry Gottschall Lynn Barry Gottschall, 72, of West Lawn passed on June 12, 2020, in his residence peacefully. He was the widower of Sherri (Rose) Schell, who passed away on May 28, 2015 who he loved and missed dearly. Lynn was born to Frank Gottschall and Betty Jane Noll on July 28, 1947. He was a graduate from Wilson High School and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a mechanic at R.M. Palmer for 7 years. He over came Prostate Cancer in 2017. He is survived by his sister Fay (Gottschall) Weitzel and brother Rodney Gottschall, his daughters Fatima (Gottschall) Bernheiser and Jessica Bates, and his son Christopher Lynn Gottschall. Also his grand daughters Jacy Bernheiser, Brianna Bernheiser, Kayla Lewis, Ali Gottschall, Chandler Ellison, Nina Gottschall and his great granddaughter Adalyn. Lynn was a strong, well respected man who was loved by many. He will be missed greatly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. “Here’s to the bee that stung the bull....”

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved