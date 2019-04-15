Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Christy.

F. Lynn Christy, 78, of Reading, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of the late Sylvia L. (Mull) Christy, who died May 30, 2015.

Lynn, a son of the late F. Lynn and Anne (Gaughn) Christy, was born in DuBois.

He is survived by a son, Michael Christy, husband of

Candy, Schuylkill Haven; a daughter, Laurel C. Christy, wife of Richard M. LeClear, New York; a brother, Neil Christy, State College; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Carlina Christy.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wernersville. He received a Ph.D. in Slavic linguistics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Lynn started his career as a drummer in a rock and roll band, and then worked for Penn State University, Abington, for 30 years, first as a professor and then as an administrator. After retirement, he went full time in the Antique & Political memorabilia business.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



