?Lynn Marie Fox, 65, passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 in her Shillington residence. She was born in Reading on November 21, 1954 a daughter of the late Robert P and Grace E (Hauck) Fox. Lynn was employed by Aetna Insurance as a claims processor for over 20 years. Her love was spending time with her grandchildren and she enjoyed sewing, reading and watching movies, especially horror movies. Lynn is survived by her 2 sons: Jeffrey A. and his wife Michelle Kelly of Sinking Spring, David N. and his wife Heather Kelly of Wernersville, brother Darryl L. and his wife Rochelle Fox of Jacksonville, FL., 4 grandchildren: Dylan, Jaden, Madeline, and Autumn. Services will be private. A Celebration of Lynn's Life will be celebrated at a later date. Auman's Inc Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online memories may be shared at www.aumansinc.com