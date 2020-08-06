1/
Lynn Gerald Redcay
Lynn Gerald Redcay Lynn Gerald Redcay, 83, of Topton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in his residence. He was the widower of Joan J. (Koch) Redcay who died on June 26, 2011. Born in Reading, PA, Lynn was a son of the late Linwood and Esther Redcay. He was a graduate of Reading High School and honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. During his 22 years of service, Lynn was the recipient of over 25 different service medals and awards. Following his time in the Air Force, Lynn was employed as an Inspector by the former Caloric Corporation in Topton for several years and later, as an Orderly at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading, until his retirement. Lynn was a diehard racing fan having been the owner and proud supporter of the Barry White #131 Racing Team. He also enjoyed playing BINGO and along with his late wife Joan, organized the Topton American Legion BINGO for many years. He was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 131, Berks County, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. In his younger years, Lynn played trumpet with the Kenhorst Fire Company Drum and Bugle Corps. Lynn was the #1 fan of his grandchildren’s activities; traveling to his grandson Matthew’s karate matches and his granddaughter, Tania’s baton competitions. He also loved baseball, yelling at the Phillies and contributing to many different veteran and other local organizations. Lynn is survived by his sons, Barry L., husband of Peggy A. (Stoudt) White, Mertztown and Alan S., husband of Teresa Redcay, Kutztown; two grandchildren, Tania A. Creeden and her husband, Danny, Wurtsboro, NY, and Matthew R. Redcay, and his wife, Amanda, Topton; and great-granddaughter, Sadie Lynn Creeden. In addition to his wife and parents, Lynn was predeceased by several siblings. A funeral service to celebrate and honor Lynn’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA with Pastor Alton R. Zentner officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Current pandemic guidelines will be enforced, and masks will be required. Interment, with military honors provided by The United States Air Force will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. (Procession to the committal shelter will form at the cemetery office building beginning at 10:00 a.m.) The family requests contributions may be made in Lynn’s memory to Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 131 Berks County, P.O. Box 13735, Reading, PA 19612-3735 or The Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Interment
10:30 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
