Lynn Marie Kaspy
Lynn Marie (Hyland) Kaspy Lynn Marie (Hyland) Kaspy, 56, passed away in her home on Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She battled colon cancer for the last several years. She was born in McKeesport on December 18, 1963, a daughter of Roseann (Dumick) Hyland and the late Thomas F. Hyland, Jr. Lynn was employed with Can Corp. of America as an Human Resource Manager. Prior to that, she was employed with AngioTech as an Asst. HR Manager. She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Health Church, Ephrata. She enjoyed shopping, crocheting and being with her family and friends. In addition to her mother, Lynn is survived by her husband, Leighton “Lee” N. Kaspy, whom she married on Sept. 4, 1994 in Cleveland, OH and shared 26 wonderful years together. Also surviving are two brothers: Thomas F. Hyland, III and his wife, Julie of Havertown and David J. Hyland and his wife, Nancy of Moon Twp.; a niece, Hanna Hyland and two nephews, Blaze and Lennon Hyland and her furry children, Kenzie and Bailey. Lynn is predeceased by her furry daughter, Ellie. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 from 6 to 9:00pm in Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 am at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Lane, Ephrata, PA 17522. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lynn Marie Kaspy to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Fond memories, condolences and tributes may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
