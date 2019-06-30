Lynn Austin Schmeck, 74, of Reading, passed away June 28, 2019, at the Berkshire Center.

Born June 1, 1945, in West Reading, he was a son of the late Austin and Grace Minerva (Ulrich) Schmeck. Lynn was a 1963 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971.

Lynn was employed as a truck mechanic for Windsor Service, Muhlenberg Township, for 17 years, and also

Clover Farms, Muhlenberg Township, for 26½ years,

retiring in July 2011. In addition, he built engines for Richie

Tobias's Racing Group.

Surviving are his sister, Elyse A. (Schmeck), wife of

Stephen C. Ross, of Upper Bern Townshi;p and his fiancee,

Josephine A. (DeLuma) Golowski, of Temple. Also

surviving is a niece, Holly A. Showalter, of Reading, Pa.

Graveside services will be Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Laureldale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604

A special "thank you" to the staff of Campassus Hospice and Genesis Berkshire Center for their excellent care.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



