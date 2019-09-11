|
|
Lynn Marvin Webber, 64, of
Ruscombmanor Township, died suddenly on Friday, September 6, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident on Gould Lane, near his home.
Born in Reading, Lynn was a son of the late Paul M. and Merle (Reddig) Webber. He attended
Wilson High School, West Lawn, and was employed as a maintenance mechanic at Ludens Candy Factory, Reading, for 29 years. Lynn was a member of the Blandon Fire
Company, Central Beneficial Association, Laureldale, and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and butchering. Lynn was a caring and kindhearted person who will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Lynn is survived by his two children, Joshua C., husband of Kristy A. (Zornek) Webber, Oley; and Amanda L.
Webber, Fleetwood; sister, Linda (Webber) Melcher, Reinholds; brother, Lee Webber, Guam; five grandchildren: Willy, Garrett, Eric, Kaylee and Emma; and his former wife and mother of his children, Cindy R. (Chambers) Webber,
Shillington.
In addition to his parents, Lynn was predeceased by twin children in infancy; and a brother, Larry Webber.
Services for Lynn will be held privately by his family.
Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be
recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019