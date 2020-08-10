1/1
Lynndel C. Leinbach
Lynndel C. Leinbach Lynndel C. Leinbach, age 68, of Womelsdorf, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was born on December 25, 1951 in Reading to the late Helen Evans Katzaman. Lynndel enjoyed watching her grandchildren dance and play sports along with baking, camping and taking drives with her husband. In addition to her mother Lynndel is preceded in death by her first husband Harry E. Leinbach, III and her brother Bobby Evans. Lynndel is survived by her husband Dennis Balaster, son, David Evans of Womelsdorf, daughters, Lorrie Luckenbill of Womelsdorf and Susan Sholl and her husband Jefferey of Hamburg, step-daughter, Tammy Williamson of Summerville, SC, granddaughters, Anya Kessler and her husband Kyle of Womelsdorf, Erica Gerner of Hamburg and Emily Williamson of Summerville, SC and soon to arrive great-grandson Kessler, brothers, Walter Evans and Irvin Evans, both of Reading, sisters Kathy Lewis of Reading, Michelle Fidler and her husband Ronald of Fleetwood and Patricia Wentzel and her husband Glenn of West Lawn, she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 13th at 11:00am at Lamm and Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave, Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9:00am to 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Heidelburg Cemetery, Bernville. Online condolences can be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
