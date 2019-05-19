Lynne V. Grant (Steiger), 73, of Algonquin, died

peacefully May 13, 2019.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 24, from 4-7 p.m. with a service held at 7 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

Lynne was born on March 21, 1946, in Reading, Pa., the daughter of John and Vivien Steiger. Her family is

currently, and have been, in the Reading area since the 1700s.

She is survived by her children: Tanya (Rich) Pierce, Kristen Williams and Lauren (Daniel) Sturwold; by her grandchildren: Madeleine, Dante, Bryce, Quentin and

Audrey; great-grandchildren: Matthew, Isaiah and Kahne; by her siblings: Jan, Jon (Butch), Jonathan (Junior),

Timothy, Gretchen, Michelle; and by many nieces and nephews.

Lynne is preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Michael John; and sister, Sharon.

For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772, or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.



