Lynwood D. Henry, 83, of Mohnton, died Thursday evening in Phoebe Berks, South Heidelberg Township.

He was the widower of Alice E. (Klinger) Henry, who died April 29, 2017. Married in 1955, they enjoyed a loving marriage of sixty-one and one-half years.

Lynwood was born on September 20, 1935, in Cumru Township. He was the son of the late Delroy M. and Lillian J. (Ludwig) Henry.

Surviving are his children: Kurt L., husband of Christine A. Henry, of Wernersville, Robin L., wife of James R. Lash, of Fleetwood, Roger L., husband of Kathleen L. Henry, Mohnton, and Lisa L., wife of John E. Kowalczyk, of

Downingtown; grandchildren: Austin Henry, Tyler Henry, Alex Kowalczyk, Anna Kowalczyk, Garrett Henry, Phillip Henry and Cooper Henry; two great-grandchildren, Adelynn and Julianna Henry; a brother, Terry D., husband of Mary Henry, of Bensalem.

A brother, Allen, died in 1988.

Lynwood was an active member of Zion Evangelical

Congregational Church, Mohnton, serving as head trustee and usher. He was a graduate of the former Mohnton High School in the Class of 1953. Lynwood scored fifty-one points--the highest ever scored in a basketball game at this alma mater. After graduating from high school he received a basketball scholarship to Albright College but was drafted by the Cleveland Indians where he played 1953 thru 1955. Lynwood umpired baseball in the Lebanon Valley

American Legion League. He coached baseball for the

Shillington American Legion with his son, Kurt, from 1981-1985.

As a hobby he enjoyed hunting at his camp in Dushore, Sullivan County. He also enjoyed attending all his grandchildren's sporting events and was their number one

supporter. He enjoyed playing golf. He was a former

member of the Mohnton Lions Club. He had been

employed for thirty years as a salesman by Glen Grey Brick Inc.

Funeral services from Zion Evangelical Congregational Church, 57 North Church Street, Mohnton, PA 19540 on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Robert W. Shuey

officiating. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Spring Township. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

The children wish to give thanks to the Phoebe Berks nursing staff for the wonderful care that they offered their Dad. Your commitment to Dad was greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions may be offered in Lynwood's memory to his church at the above address.

