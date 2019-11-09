|
|
M. Alice (Kenney) Schappell, of Wyomissing, Pa., born August 13,1929, to William E. and Helen H. McGrath Sr., of Reading, Pa., passed away on November 8, 2019, in the Skilled Nursing Unit of the Highlands of Wyomissing Retirement Community where she resided. After graduating from Reading High School and Business School, she married Edward W. Schappell, of Mahanoy City, in 1951, who predeceased her in May 2009. They resided at the Highlands of Wyomissing. She was employed as a secretary at the Metropolitan Edison Company, now First Energy, as a secretary. Later, she was a personal secretary to several prominent local business women. Alice was a founding member of the Flying Dutchman Ski Club and the Silver Swallow Society. She was a tour guide at the Reading Museum as well as a volunteer at the Historical Society of Reading and a patron of the Reading Symphony Orchestra. For many years, Mrs. Schappell was recognized as a member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America, was certified and taught lessons. Over the years, she and her husband were members of various organizations such as Heidelberg Country Club, Young Republican Club and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Alice is survived by her niece, Ann Kenney Sheafer; a great-niece, Sarah Sheafer; and great-nephew, Patrick Sheafer, all of Leesburg, Va.; aunt, Joan Woodbridge, of Exton, Pa.; half-brother, Dennis Honan, of Virginia Beach, Va., and many cousins. Cousin, Joanne Kit Sock, of Pottsville, Pa., has been of particular assistance. Alice was predeceased by her sister, Anne Romaine Kenney; and brothers, Arthur J. and William E. Kenney. Having lived at The Highlands for 15 years, she had many friends attracted by her beautiful smile. Alice would like to extend her thanks to the staff of the Highlands for the many pleasurable years spent there, particularly to the loving staff of skilled nursing. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading. A luncheon will follow at the Highlands of Wyomissing. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019