Sister M. Colleen Birmingham, MSC, 82, a Missionary Sister of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, died on November 14 in Philadelphia. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Birmingham. She made her First Profession of vows on June 30, 1960. Sister taught in various schools in the Diocese of Allentown in Northampton and Coplay; in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia at St. John the Baptist in Ottsville; and in Palos Heights, Ill.. For nine years she was assigned to the foreign missions in Namibia, Africa. Upon her return to the U.S., Sister served in parish ministry in West Virginia, New York and Florida. Since the mid 90s, she has served in various social ministries in Philadelphia, especially with the elderly and the disadvantaged. In addition to the members of her religious congregation, she is survived by a brother, William; a sister, Catherine Horan; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sister was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Siner. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 20, after 4:00 p.m.,. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Villa, 51 Seminary Avenue, Reading, PA. A Prayer Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 21, at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Sacred Heart Villa, followed by burial in the convent cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart, 2811 Moyers Lane, Reading, PA 19605. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Homes Inc., Reading, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019