M. Evetta Hartranft, 90 yrs., of Gap, formerly of
Morgantown, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Harrison Sr. Living, of Christiana, following an illness.
Evetta was born in Robeson Twp., Berks Co., Pa., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Bitler) Kochel. Evetta was the wife of the late Arthur R. Hartranft, who died on July 2, 1983.
She was employed by the former Mrs. Smith's Pies, of Morgantown. Evetta was a member of the Harmony United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking and time spent with her beloved family.
Evetta was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Stoltzfus; and a brother; and two sisters.
She is survived by a son, Clyde M. and his wife, Carolyn Beam, of Gap; a grandson, Dylan Beam; and a great-grandson, Ryder Stoltzfus.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from the Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Road, Atglen, Pa., with Pastor Mike Clemmer and Pastor Mike Lusby officiating. Interment will be private at the Caernarvon Cemetery. The family will receive friends staring at 10:30 a.m., at the church.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc., of Honey Brook, Pa. Online condolences may be recorded at
www.thelabsfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019