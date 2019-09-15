|
M. Joyce Randall, 66, of Reading, passed away September 12, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.
Born in Columbus, Ga., she was the
daughter of the late Prather Randall and Edie M. (Little) Randall-Boles. Joyce was a graduate of Columbus High School. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church of God, Reading.
Joyce was employed by the Reading Housing Authority as a maintenance technician for over 25 years, retiring in 1993. She also worked in the Children's Home of Reading and was heavy involved in the Olivet's Boys and Girls Club starting and assisting in their Kitchen Program. She
enjoyed cooking, babysitting, listening to oldies and
dancing. She also enjoyed going to the casino, knitting,
crocheting, traveling and being the family tour guide.
Joyce is survived by her three children: Kenneth A.
Randall Sr., Reading; Edie Randall, Reading; and Nutcola Bradley, Reading. She is also survived by her seven siblings: Thelma Randall, Prather Randall Jr., Carolyn O. Randall, Edward Randall, Kenneth Randall, Janice, wife of Stephen Greer, and Barbara Randall; ten grandchildren: Adriana, Kenneth Jr., Briana, David, Trey, Brendon, Tajah, London, Ahmir, Pharrell; and eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and friends to cherish her memories.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in Holy Trinity Church of God, 130 W Buttonwood St., Reading, PA 19601, with burial to follow at Berks County Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.