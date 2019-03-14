Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Lila (Warfield) Bertolet.

M. Lila (Warfield) Bertolet, 88, formerly of Wyomissing Hills, passed away on

Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by her children.

She was loved and cared for by her family and caregivers in her later years, joyfully staying with her daughter Katharine for her final year and a half. She had lived in her home on Grandview Blvd. for 60 years, where she and her husband Jean Bertolet raised their four children.

Lila was born in 1931 to Arista Dunbar Warfield and Maybell Lilas Taphouse. She was raised in Wyomissing,

living with her parents and graduating from Wyomissing High School in 1949. At age 22, she married her life-long companion, Jean Bertolet, who passed in 2010.

Lila is survived by four children: Thomas W. Bertolet (wife, Denise), Dr. Katharine L. Bertolet (husband, Fred Rosse), William S. Bertolet (significant other, Colleen

Finley) and Anne Bertolet Rice (husband, Andrew). Her grandchildren are: Benjamin, Jennifer Osmanaj (husband, Burim), William Jr., Brian, Colin and Foster. Her

great-grandchildren are Lucas and Melina Osmanaj.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Greisemer; and was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Vath, Pottstown.

As a young woman, Lila poured herself into raising her children. She often shared that her greatest joy was being a mother, and she was happiest when surrounded by family.

In midlife, Lila was employed by Wyomissing Hills for over 21 years as the Borough Secretary, Treasurer and

Office Manager. When she retired, she was appointed and then elected as a Councilwoman, serving on the Police and Fire, and Shade Tree Committees, and as chairperson of the Personnel and Special Events Committee. She also served as the Judge of Elections in Wyomissing Hills for 11 years.

Lila admittedly "loved a parade," and in 1996, she started and was chairwoman of the Wyomissing Hills Memorial Day Parade, a position she held for nine years, and an

annual tradition that continues today.

Lila was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Reading for 64 years, later joining the Shillington Church of Christ.

Our mom was known in her family and many friendships to be a loving confidant, there to offer her compassionate presence and playful heart. She was a warm and receptive mother and friend. She lived her life cherishing what was most meaningful to her, true bonds with those she loved. She will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Lila's life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shillington Church of Christ, 475 Philadelphia Avenue, Shillington. Friends may call Friday, March 15, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Burial will be at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lila's memory may be made to help fund her beloved Memorial Day Parade. Please send checks to the Borough of Wyomissing, 22 Reading Boulevard, Wyomissing, PA 19610, and write

"Memorial Day Parade" on the memo line of your check.






