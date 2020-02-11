Home

Mabel E. Potteiger


1926 - 2020
Mabel E. Potteiger Obituary
Mabel E. Potteiger, 93, of Reading, passed away Sunday, February 9th, at Penn State Health St. Joseph. Mabel was born in Reading, on September 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Mary B. (Moser) and John L. Bower. She was the widow of Chares E. Potteiger. Mabel was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Reading; she graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1945. Mabel worked as a teller for Wells Fargo and previously for Hamilton Bank. She enjoyed sewing, reading and traveling. Mabel is survived by a daughter, Kathy J. wife of Frank Kulaga, of Oley, a son, John C. Potteiger compainion of Karen Weist, of Reading and a daughter in law, Nancy Potteiger. She is also survived by a sister Dorothy Sorg. Mabel is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Jared husband of Katie Potteiger, Boston, Amber Kulaga, Reading, Steven Potteiger, Reading and Alan Kulaga, Oley. She was predeceased by a son Donald E. Potteiger in 2007.; 6 brothers, Daniel, John, David, Walter, Henry and Norman and a sister Margaret Hoffman. A service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to, Nativity Lutheran Church, 1501 N. 13th St., Reading, PA 19604. Interment at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
