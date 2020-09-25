Mabel M. (Balthaser) Kistler Mabel M. (Balthaser) Kistler, 92, passed away September 25, 2020. Born in Richmond township the daughter of the late Jacob and Florence (Dutt) Balthaser. In her youth she worked in at the Kutztown wallet factory and retired from Natalie Fashon, Palmerton. In her retirement she worked as a cafeteria aide for the Palmerton and Lehighton School Districts. Mabel is a long time member of Dinkey Memorial Church and a life time member of the Fleetwood Grange. She is survived by daughters; Deanna L. wife of Dennis Cunfer of Lehighton, Tamra L. widow of Byron C. Paxton of Walnutport; grandchildren Justin L. Cunfer DVM, husband of Katie (Hetherington), Phillip J. Wickert, Dr. Kristen L Wickert; great granddaughter Abigail Cunfer; sisters Grace Balthaser and Roseanne, wife of Charles Leibensperger. She was predeceased by brother Lester and sister Ethel Hoch. Services Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11AM Hope Cemetery, 234 Church Road, Kutztown. Contributions may be made to the Fleetwood Grange No. 1839 2864 Moselem Spring Rd. Fleetwood PA 19522 or Alzheimer’s Association 399 Market St. Suite 102 Philadelphia PA 19106. Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. Kutztown in charge of arrangements.



