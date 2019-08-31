Home

Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Resources
Mabel (Dubble) Scipioni


1921 - 2019
Mabel (Dubble) Scipioni Obituary

Mabel S. Scipioni, 98, of Cornwall,

formerly of Myerstown, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at Cornwall Manor.

She was the wife of Sylvio Scipioni, who died November 1, 2005. Born in Krumstown, Pa., on May 15, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Minnie (Hunsicker) Dubble.

Mabel was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, Myerstown. She was employed as a supervisor at Publix Shirt Co., Myerstown, for over 45 years. Mabel

volunteered for the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, with over 3,000 hours. She participated in the Lebanon County Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed cooking and sewing.

Mabel is survived by a daughter, Donna R., wife of Russell Rice, of Hellertown; sons, Ronald L., husband of Carol Scipioni, of Enola; Steven P., husband of Karen Scipioni, of Kleinfeltersville; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters: Florence Breidenstein, Edna Hartman, and Anna Dubble; and

brothers, William and Paul Dubble.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W.

Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation

beginning at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family at St. Gertrude's Cemetery,

Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

GroseFH.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 31, 2019
