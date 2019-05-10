Mabel G. (Putt) Speicher, 96, of

Robesonia, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Berks Heim.

She was the wife of Norman R. Speicher, who died June 3, 2018.

Mabel, a daughter of the late Jacob and Esther (Klopp) Putt, was born in Robesonia.

She is survived by two sons, Ricky L. Speicher, husband of Denise, and Gary L. Eiceman, husband of Chris; two

daughters, Jeanne L. Wessner, widow of Woody, and Carol A. Mursid; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Marian, widow of John Hummel, Norma, widow of Edward Plank, and Anna Mae, widow of Stanley Kiscadden.

She was preceded in death by three brothers and five

sisters.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church,

Robesonia.

She was a life member of the Robesonia Fire Company Ladies Auxilliary. Mabel enjoyed bowling, playing cards, bus trips and spending time with her grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville, with her pastor, the Rev. William H. Weiser, officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



