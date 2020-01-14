Home

Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
590 Bowers Road
Kutztown, PA
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
590 Bowers Road
Kutztown, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Center Mennonite Church
Kutztown, PA
Mabel W. Brubacher Obituary
Mabel W. Brubacher Mabel W. Brubacher, 77, of Greenwich Township, Berks County, died Monday, January 13, 2020, in her residence, surrounded by family. She was the wife of Daniel N. Brubacher. They were married November 6, 1973. Born in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Noah R. and Martha M. (Weaver) Shirk. Mrs. Brubacher was a member of the Groffdale Conference of Mennonites and attended Center Mennonite Church, Kutztown. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 46 years, Daniel, Mabel is survived by her children: Paul S., husband of Ruth Ann (Burkholder) Brubacher, Lenhartsville; Arlene S. (Brubacher), wife of Elton Z. Sauder, Kutztown; Nelson S., husband of Laura N. (Burkholder) Brubacher, Withee, Wis; Noah S., husband of Sarah B. (Newswanger) Brubacher, Withee, Wis; Harvey S., husband of Verna S. (Burkholder) Brubacher, Fleetwood; and Irvin S. Brubacher, Mertztown. Step-Children: Anna Z. (Brubacher), wife of Isaac K. Sauder, Latham, MO; David Z., husband of Ruthann B. (Weaver) Brubacher, Thorp, Wis; Elvin Z., husband of Linda B. (Snyder) Brubacher, Thorp, Wis; Daniel Z., husband of Elsie R. (Weaver) Brubacher, Withee, Wis; Mary Ella (Brubacher), wife of Mark L. Hoover, Withee, Wis; Emma Mae (Brubacher), wife of Noah G. Newswanger, Stanley, Wis; Eugene Z., husband of Ruth Ann (Sensenig) Brubacher, Withee, Wis. Other survivors include three sisters: Elva W. (Shirk), wife of Ivan S. Brubacher; Alice W., Shirk; and Susie Ann Shirk, all of Narvon, Lancaster County; three brothers: Naaman W., husband of Florence Z. (Sauder) Shirk; Leroy W. Shirk; and Amos W. Shirk, all of Narvon. There are 35 grandchildren; 47 step grandchildren; and 49 step great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mabel was predeceased by step sons Marvin Z. Brubacher, Earl Z. Brubacher, deceased husband of Linda B. (Weaver) Leid, a step daugther, Elaine Z. Brubacher, a sister, Erma W. (Shirk) Zimmerman; three grandchildren and a step great grandchild.. SERVICES: Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. from Center Mennonite Church, Kutztown, with Bishop Eli W. Burkholder, officiating. Interment in Center Mennonite Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Arlene S. & Elton Z. Sauder, 590 Bowers Road, Kutztown. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
