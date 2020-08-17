1/1
Mable Hoyer
Mable Hoyer Mable Hoyer, 91, of Birdsboro PA, passed away on August 15, 2020 at Berks Heim Nursing-Rehabilitation Home in Leesport. Mable was born September 4, 1928 in Reading PA to the late Mary (Eaveling) and Augustus Ott. She is survived by three children: Son William Hoyer of Kutztown, husband of Marsha; daughters Carol Casantini of Birdsboro, wife of Joseph; and Donna Hussmann of Birdsboro, wife of Edgar Hussmann. Mable was predeceased by her son David in 1975. She has 5 grandchildren: William Hoyer, Jr. of Shillington; Edward Hoyer of Wyomissing, Barry Lucas of Exeter, David Hoyer Jr. of Fayetteville, NC; and Rebecca Munier of Boyertown, 13 great grandchildren: Zachary, Sophia, Evelyn, Katrina, Ayden, Liberty, Joseph, Emily, Samantha, Ashley, Tyler, Matthew, and Maddison; and 3 great great grandchildren: Trevor, Aria, and Istella. She was predeceased by 8 siblings. She started working at a young age at Luden’s Candy in Reading and worked at various other places throughout her life. After retiring she volunteered at the Birdsboro Senior Center for many years. Services will be Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 1pm in Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Wednesday 12-1pm in the funeral home. www.aumansinc.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
