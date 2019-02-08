Madaline R. Althouse, age 93, of

Fleetwood, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Kutztown Manor.

She was the wife of Harold L. Althouse. They celebrated 67 years of marriage on March 31st.

Born in Fleetwood, the daughter of the late Vingenzo Jimmy Orlando and Mary (Rosamila) Orlando.

She was a 1942 graduate of Fleetwood High School and McCann School of Business, Reading.

Madaline had worked as an executive secretary in New York City and returned to Fleetwood to pursue a career at Reading Hospital and later at Fleetwood Bank.

She was an active member of St. Mary's RC Church, Kutztown, and a lifelong member of the Fleetwood Grange.

Madaline is survived by her husband, Harold; children, Nancy T. (Althouse) Caldarola, of Georgia, and David N. Althouse, of Fleetwood; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Madaline was preceded in death by her brother, Air Force Colonel Michael A. Orlando.

A visitation will be Saturday, February 9th, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's RC Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown. Inurnment will be in Fleetwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Madaline's memory to , 399

Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

