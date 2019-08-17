Home

Services
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 545-3774
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Congregation Church
165 North 67th Street
Harrisburg, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Congregation Church
165 North 67th Street
Harrisburg, PA
View Map
1923 - 2019
Madaline Dengler Obituary

Madaline Cecilia Dengler, 96, of Swatara Township, in Dauphin County, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at

Trinity Evangelical Congregation Church, 165 North 67th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111. A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109. To view the full obituary and send condolences to the

family, please go to BitnerCares.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
