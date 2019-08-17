|
|
Madaline Cecilia Dengler, 96, of Swatara Township, in Dauphin County, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at
Trinity Evangelical Congregation Church, 165 North 67th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111. A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109. To view the full obituary and send condolences to the
family, please go to BitnerCares.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 17, 2019