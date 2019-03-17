Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madalyn (Fritz) Kell.

Madalyn Kell, 87, died March 11, 2019, of natural causes at the Mifflin Center,

Shillington, Pa., where she was living since

February 2018.

Madalyn was the wife of the late George R. Kell and daughter of the late Bill and

Gladys Fritz. She was born and raised on a farm in Benton, Columbia County, Pa. She and George were married in the Benton United Methodist Church in 1954.

Madalyn was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Mohnton, Pa., since 1971 when she moved to the area with her family. She was a compassionate person with a quick wit and deep concern for young people. She served as youth leader and was very active in the life of Calvary. Before coming to the Reading area, Madalyn was also youth leader at Shepherdstown United Methodist Church in

Mechanicsburg, Pa. Madalyn was wonderfully creative and focused much of her creativity into teaching art. Her

interest in art and teaching began early and was nurtured at the State Teachers College in Indiana, Pa. At Indiana, from which she graduated in 1953, Madalyn met lifelong friends, was elected president of her Zeta Tau Alpha

sorority and was a cheerleader at Indiana football games.

Her first teaching job was at the Scotland School for

Veterans Children in Scotland, Pa. She met her future

husband while searching dealerships for a used car that would get her to her new teaching job. Later she taught at Upper Allen Elementary School in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and retired from teaching at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School in Shillington, Pa.

From an early age Madalyn played the piano and loved music, something she inherited from her father. In high school she accompanied choral assemblies, silent movies and visiting magicians. She even played on the radio.

Madalyn also had a rich alto voice and in younger years sang in a trio at church gatherings and performances.

Madalyn was preceded in death by her husband, George; and two brothers, Sterling and Carroll Fritz.

Surviving are her sons, Jeffrey Kell (Joni Dowling-Kell), of Rochester, N.Y., and Bradley Kell (Mame Kell), of Kenmore, Wash.; and daughter, Jennifer Wocklish (Tom Wocklish). Madalyn is survived by four wonderful grandchildren: Valerie Wocklish, Tyson Wocklish, Kevin Kell and Tessa Kell; and one beloved great-grandchild, Carson Wocklish.

Throughout her life, Madalyn had been so very grateful for the family, friends, neighbors and colleagues who filled her life with joy and supported her through many good and difficult times. Thank you as well to the staff at The

Heritage, The Green Hills Manor and the caring people at Mifflin Center.

Graveside services on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Norland Cemetery, 2295 Phila Ave., Chambersburg, with Ronald Cook officiating. Relatives and friends are

invited to call on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1 West

Wyomissing Ave., Mohnton, PA 19540, followed by a

celebration of her life starting at 5:00 p.m. The Reverend Scott Widmer, her pastor, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Calvary United Methodist Church, at the above address.

The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,

The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,

Shillington, is assisting the Kell family.




