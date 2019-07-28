Madalyn S. Reilly, 85, of Pinellas Park, Fla., passed away on Sunday morning, July 21, 201, in Suncoast Hospice.

Born in Reading, she was the beloved daughter of the late William and R. Olive (Hinkel) Reilly.

She was predeceased by her life partner of 52 yrs., Gimmie Lu Coxe; sister, Kathleen (Reilly) Nye; and

brother, William Reilly.

Madalyn is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held in Woodlawn

Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg.

Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of

arrangements.



