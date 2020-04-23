|
Madalyn M. (Whiteman) Weinhold, 101, formerly of Shillington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Country Meadows, Wyomissing. Born June 14, 1918, in Reading, she was one of seven children of Charles and Elsie (Lutz) Whiteman, and the loving wife of Eugene Weinhold, who passed away in 1982. Madalyn had a tremendous zest for life, loved travelling with her brothers and sisters, and was a legend in Shillington for her long walks throughout the borough. She loved her home on Waverly Street, and took great pride in its appearance, both inside and out. Madalyn also said many times that her secret to a long, healthy life was a little honey and apple cider vinegar each day. She was a long-time member of Immanuel UCC, Shillington. Madalyn is survived by her daughter-in-law Bettina Weinhold, Sinking Spring; and grandchildren: Pamela, wife of Derek Miller, Sinking Spring; Jeffrey Weinhold, husband of Shauna, Falls Church, VA, as well as three great grandchildren. Also many nephews and nieces who lovingly cared for her in her later years, and who each will greatly miss their “Aunt Mal.” She was predeceased by her siblings: Stuart, Charles, William, Betty Reed, Shirley Beilhart, and Eugene; and by a step-son Roger L. Weinhold. A graveside service for Madalyn will take place at the convenience of the family. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
