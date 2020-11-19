Madeline Ann (Gaspari) Smith Madeline Ann (Gaspari) Smith, 82, died November 14, 2020 in her Bern Township residence. She was married November 23, 1956 to Russell J. Smith, Sr., who died October 6, 1983. Born in West Reading, PA on May 30, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Emidio and Anna (Raffanelli) Gaspari. Madeline was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park. She was a lifetime member of Victor Emmanuel Ladies Auxiliary, Reading. Madeline was employed 16 years as a candy maker with Palmer Candy, West Reading, retiring in 1993. She was later employed part-time as a cashier with Redner’s Market, Leesport until 2012. Madeline enjoyed dancing, playing cards, washers, and other games when it meant being with her family. She was a strong-willed woman who did not hold anything back and who didn’t let anything hold her back. Holidays were always an extravaganza with family, extended family, and friends. She is survived by five children: Sherry A., wife of Richard A. Mersinger of Muhlenberg Township; Russell J. “Rusty” Smith, Jr., husband of Anita D. Smith of Alsace Township; Jacqueline A., wife of Michael R. Rohrbach of Bern Township; Madeline L., wife of Marc B. Mundell of Bern Township and Kathy L., wife of Michael P. Castner of Bern Township. Madeline is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Other survivors include two siblings: Mariano “Sonny” J. Gaspari, widower of Christina L. of Bern Township and Rosemarie (Gaspari), wife of David Goss of Reinholds. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 12th at 11:00 am in Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3125 Kutztown Road, (Muhlenberg Township), Reading, PA 19605 with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am in the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; Mary’s Shelter, 615 Kenhorst Blvd., Reading, PA 19611 or Laney’s Legacy of Hope, PO Box 5861, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com