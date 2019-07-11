Madeline C. Castellano (Kopcik), 83, of Spring Twp., passed away during the

afternoon hours of Saturday, June 29, 2019, in her residence.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Clelia (Clemente)

Castellano.

Madeline is survived by her loving children: Mark J. Kopcik, of Allentown; Matthew Brian, husband of Lisa Kopcik, of Bern Twp.; and Allison B. (Kopcik), wife of Michael

Ellingsworth, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: M. Ryan, Zachary, Kirsten, Madison, Nicole, Morgan and Reed. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren.

Madeline was predeceased by a sister Judith Correll.

She was a 1952 graduate of Reading Catholic High School. Madeline was employed by the former Western Electric and AT&T Reading Works and Salino's Importing until her retirement. Madeline was a member of Victor Emmanuel II, Ken-Grill Swimming Association and the Slovak Catholic Sokols. She liked to play cards with her many friends, and loved spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed.

Services and Burial are private at the convenience of the family. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



