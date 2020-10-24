Madeline Loeper

Madeline C. Loeper Madeline C. Loeper, 97, formerly of Reading, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:08 a.m. at Columbia Cottage in Wyomissing. She was the wife of the late Albert L. Loeper who passed away March 19, 2000. Born in Reading, Mrs. Loeper was the daughter of the late Robert Morgan Stover and Gertrude (Everline) Stover. She was a 1940 graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church as well as a member of the Catholic Women’s Club. Mrs. Loeper was employed by Bell Telephone in Reading as a long distance operator for 4 years retiring in 1946. She is survived by her children Terrance G. Loeper, husband of Judith Loeper of Green Hills; Barbara J. Dalton, wife of Patrick Dalton of Florida; Patricia L. Zalenski, wife of Thomas Zalenski of Conway, South Carolina; Gloria K. Verano, wife of Frank Verano of Bensalem; Janet L. Scull of Temple; Kathleen M. Good, wife of Craig Good of Bernville and her 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mrs. Loeper is also survived by her sister Joan Peiffer of Ohio and was preceded in death by her siblings Robert Morgan Stover, Marie Mauer, Catherine Simon. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church 1018 North 8th Street, Reading, PA 19604, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Reverend Monsignor John J. Grabish, Celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church Thursday 10:30 am to 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund at the above address in memory of Mrs. Madeline C. Loeper. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com