1/1
Madeline Loeper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madeline C. Loeper Madeline C. Loeper, 97, formerly of Reading, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:08 a.m. at Columbia Cottage in Wyomissing. She was the wife of the late Albert L. Loeper who passed away March 19, 2000. Born in Reading, Mrs. Loeper was the daughter of the late Robert Morgan Stover and Gertrude (Everline) Stover. She was a 1940 graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church as well as a member of the Catholic Women’s Club. Mrs. Loeper was employed by Bell Telephone in Reading as a long distance operator for 4 years retiring in 1946. She is survived by her children Terrance G. Loeper, husband of Judith Loeper of Green Hills; Barbara J. Dalton, wife of Patrick Dalton of Florida; Patricia L. Zalenski, wife of Thomas Zalenski of Conway, South Carolina; Gloria K. Verano, wife of Frank Verano of Bensalem; Janet L. Scull of Temple; Kathleen M. Good, wife of Craig Good of Bernville and her 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mrs. Loeper is also survived by her sister Joan Peiffer of Ohio and was preceded in death by her siblings Robert Morgan Stover, Marie Mauer, Catherine Simon. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church 1018 North 8th Street, Reading, PA 19604, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Reverend Monsignor John J. Grabish, Celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church Thursday 10:30 am to 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund at the above address in memory of Mrs. Madeline C. Loeper. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved