Madeline Mae Pollock Atkins Madeline Mae Pollock Atkins, previously of Regency Dr., in Spring Twp. ended her life journey on November 15, 2020 at Berks Heim at the age of 95. Madeline, born in Reading, was the daughter of the late John Pollock and Irene Auge Pollock. She received her education in the Reading School District and Penn State Berks Campus. She was married to Carthell B. Atkins for 67 years until his death in 2011. She is survived by her daughter, Susan L. Atkins Weiser, wife of William W. Weiser, a son, Jaime C. Atkins, two grandsons, Robert F. Weiser and Carlin L. Atkins, two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Emma M. Weiser and a brother, Melvin M. Pollock, husband of Catherine Pollock. Madeline worked as a realtor and office manager for C.B. Atkins Real Estate in West Reading and Shillington for many years. She will be remembered for her sunny disposition, flair for fashion, unlimited generosity and devotion to her family. Madeline enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved history, books, music, travel, vintage films, and cooking for all of us at any given moment. An accomplished poet, she wrote a profusion of verses during World War II. Susan extends her gratitude to the staff of Berks Heim for the exceptional care and compassion provided to her mother during her last few years. There will be a private graveside service held at Wyomissing Cemetery in Gouglersville at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Avenue, Shillington is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
