Madeline Smith

Madeline Marie (Lynn) Smith died in Erie PA on the morning of July 17, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer. Though she was born just miles away at Hamot Hospital in 1958, she spent most of her life outside of Erie County. When Madeline (Ledwick) and Paul Q. Smith brought their newborn home to North East, PA, it was only for a short time. Within a year the family moved to Somerset in southwest PA and after 2 more years moved outside of Philadelphia to the little town of Skippack. As Lynn was set to enter 6th grade, the family moved to Mechanicsburg, PA where Lynn excelled as a swimmer. Upon graduating from Mechanicsburg High School, Lynn headed back to Erie County to attend Edinboro, University of PA. She ventured to California before her junior year and her wanderlust continued. After meeting James Quinn in Torrance CA, the couple moved to Bull Head City, AZ, then Port Orchard, Washington, before settling in Houma, Louisiana, where they welcomed their son Eli and a year later, their daughter Mandee. They moved to Bakersfield, CA in 1985 where they welcomed their last child, daughter Jesse. In 1987, they moved north to Pittsburg, CA in the San Francisco East Bay area where they raised their children. Her favorite memories of California included Summer Sunday BBQs, chile verde in the fall watching football always cheering on her treasured “defense” and hanging by the river at Hogback. Lynn worked for many years helping patients navigate the financial complexities of health care at a small hospital in Rockridge, CA, and Los Medanos in Pittsburg. Through her years on the west coast, Lynn’s affinity for PA and the lure of travel remained strong. She crisscrossed the United States every year, stopping to visit family and friends everywhere along the 6000-mile journey, inspiring in her kids both love for travel and respect for family. In August of 1999, Lynn moved back to Pennsylvania lured by a spark set back in 1978. While visiting her brother Paul in college, Lynn met Steve Campbell. Lynn and Steve immediately developed a strong attraction and connection, but the visit ended, and life moved on. Decades later, the attraction could not be denied and after many years together, on July 17, 2013, they married. Lynn was ecstatic when her daughters joined her in Pennsylvania. Soon Lynn and Steve’s home in Schwenksville was a hub of family activity, filled with the laughter of grandchildren. “Gram Lynn” as she was affectionally called, was always there for guidance, support, and adventures. She hosted a weekly dinner with an open invitation to her children, grandkids, siblings, nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and anyone else that needed to be surrounded by love. Her compassion and loyalty to family extended to providing outstanding care to her mother and father as they aged. Lynn’s daily visits to her aging mother were often accompanied by her daughters and grandkids allowing all 4 generations to know each other. Her dedication to her father’s legacy of Smith Farms had her bearing the burden of managing farmland and a monthly 8-hour journey. Though the trips were arduous, they provided opportunities to re-establish relationships with her Erie County cousins. She loved staying at SpaTrudi, hanging poolside at TrolleyLine Vineyards, and hunting sea-glass at Andrea’s cottage. In Pennsylvania, she continued working on the reimbursement side of health care, first at Elwyn in Media, PA, then for the PA Department of Human Services in the Bureau of Financial Operations for Norristown State Hospital. Throughout her time with the state, she applied for transfers to Erie County. In January 2019, she accepted a transfer to the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home and realized her dream to move back to Erie. Lynn loved all animals but always cats the most. She learned to tame barns cats at Smith Farms as an infant and continued to rescue and tame them throughout her life, including beloved Cali. Her other love was the color orange. She said it made her feel good to wear it and she shared her love for it with everyone, especially her grandkids. She was strong yet forgiving, outspoken yet kind. She will be greatly missed and survived by her son James Eli Quinn, her daughters Madeline “Mandee” Andrea Quinn and Jesse Marie Quinn. Her grandchildren Romero Rylee Quinn Hernandez, Greysen Quinn Hernandez, James Phineas “Phinn” Quinn, Robert Julian Louis Thorn IV, Dax Harvey Quinn, and Bjorn Paul Quinn. Her siblings Hugh Ledwick Smith, Guy Carlton Smith, Paul Quentin Smith, Phyllis Eleanor (Smith) Muder and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, co-workers, and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Steve Campbell, her mother Madeline (Ledwick) Smith and father Paul Q. Smith Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, in order to protect the health of the family and visitors, a private family service will be held at W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St, North East, PA, 16428 on Tuesday, July21, 2020. A private interment and burial service will be held at North East Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The Anna Shelter, 1415 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503 (www.theannashelter.com
).