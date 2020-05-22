Madelyn C. Lutz Madelyn C. Lutz, 88, of Blandon, passed away on May 20, 2020 in her residence. She was born on November 8, 1931 to the late Edwin H. Sr. and Verna C. (Bortz) Hinkle in Fleetwood, PA. Madelyn was the wife of Robert F. Lutz with whom she shared 55 years of marriage at the time of his passing on June 29, 2019. She was a member of Maidencreek Church. Madelyn is survived by her son, James B. Schittler Jr. husband of Agnes M. of Blandon, two grandchildren, Thomas D. Oxenreider, husband of Valerie J. of Blandon and Troy J. Schittler husband of Keri L. of Blandon and four great grandchildren, Kaylyn and Sarah Oxenreider and Ayden and Blake Schittler. Also surviving is a brother, David Hinkle husband of Karen of Fleetwood and a sister Faye (Hinkle) Stepsie of Kutztown. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Hinkle, Dennis Hinkle and Edwin Hinkle, Jr. A Graveside Service will be held privately at Maidencreek Cemetery. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Tower Health at Home Hospice, especially Tara and Millie, for taking such wonderful care of Madelyn. Memorial contributions in Madelyn’s name may be made to Maidencreek Church Building Fund, 261 Main Street, Blandon, PA 19510 or Maidencreekchurch.org or Northern Berks Ambulance, PO Box 625, Leesport, PA 19533. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.