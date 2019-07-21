Madelyn R. Kane-Turner, 92, formerly of Maidencreek, went into eternal rest

Thursday, July 18th at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Madelyn was born in Reading on November 24, 1926, a daughter of the late Minnie (Haage) and Augustus Chelius and was the widow of Luther Turner.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Kane.

She was a member of St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church and worked as an executive secretary at Bachman Foods for 25 years.

Madelyn is survived by two daughters, Linda, wife of

Stephen Rathman, of Birdsboro; Kathleen, wife of Peter Howe, of Downingtown; and son, James, husband of

Annette Kane,of Erie. She is also survived by 13 grand-children; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two sons, Thomas and Richard Kane; and six brothers; and one sister.

Friends are invited to gather Monday, July 29th from 10 to 10:30 a.m., at Gethsemane Cemetery Chapel of the

Resurrection, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Laureldale, PA 19605. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow in cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude

Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



