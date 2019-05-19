Mae B. Baver, 95, passed away Friday,

May 17, 2019, in her Kutztown residence.

She was the wife of Homer E. Baver, who died February 25, 2002. Born in Lehigh County, she was the daughter of the late

Albert L. and Grace E. (Miksch) Bryfogle.

Mae was a 1942 graduate of Slatington High School. She was a member of Frieden's Church, Lenhartsville, where she served as the organist for 30 years up until 1985. She

also served as president to the women's group and served as a council member and deaconess. Mae worked as a

farmer nearly all of her life. She was the Strausstown Zion Blue Mountain organist and choir director from 1992-2000, and also a volunteer for the Lutheran Brotherhood.

Mae is survived by a daughter, Marilyn M., wife of Melvin Adam; a son, William A. Baver, husband of Linda, both of Greenwich Twp.; and a daughter, Crystal, wife of Dean Reidenhour, Hamburg. Six grandchildren: Jessica,

Heather, wife of Mike, Chad, husband of Brandy, Kristin, David and Trish; and six great-grandchildren: Noah, Sarah, Charlie, Gracie, Haley and Ian also survive her.

She was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Bilheimer.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Frieden's Church, 1512 Old U.S. 22,

Lenhartsville, PA 19534. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service in the church from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



