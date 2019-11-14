|
|
Mae C. (Hussnatter) Reider, 85, of Lower Alsace, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Kenneth L. Reider Sr. Born in Patchogue, N.Y., she was the daughter of John and Maude (Kaan) Hussnatter. Mae graduated from St. John’s Nursing School, Brooklyn, N.Y. She worked as an RN for 35 years at Southside Hospital in Bayshore, N.Y., and raised her family in Sayville, N.Y. Mae retired to Mt. Penn and became a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church. In addition to her husband, Mae is survived by her son, Kenneth L. (Jill), Reading; daughter, Susan C. (Michael) Wade, Ijamsville, Md.; son, Thomas A. (Julie), Leonardtown, Md.; and grandchildren: Katherine, Gregory, Matthew and Jessica. She is predeceased by her brother, John. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with services beginning at 12:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 210 N. 25th St., Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019