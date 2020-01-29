|
Mae E. Fry, 77, of Upper Bern Twp., passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Gerald W. “Jerry” Fry, passed away November 3, 2018. Born in Ontelaunee Twp., she as the daughter of the late Paul and Edna (Heinly) Merkel. She was a member of Hamburg Community Seventh Day Adventist Church. She worked as a mail sorter at RTC, Shoemakersville for 22 years until retirement. Prior to RTC, Mae and her husband also worked a logging and firewood business using mules for about 10 years; and had greenhouses, growing hydroponic tomatoes, lettuce, and cucumbers. She served as a deaconess at church, worked in the food pantry, and the community service center. She enjoyed shopping, always searching for the good bargain, and loved attending estate auctions and “finding treasures.” She enjoyed her flower garden, camping, and bingo. She always enjoyed spending time with family. She is survived by two daughters: Karen L. (Fry) wife of Darryl D. Hartman, Penn Twp., and Becky S. (Fry) wife of Jonathan A. Strong, Upper Bern Twp.; one granddaughter: Sokori M. Strong; a brother: Roy Merkel, Kutztown; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: Warren, Sr., Arlan, Nevin, and her twin sister: Mildred. Services will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm from Hamburg Community Seventh Day Adventist Church, 22 Willow Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. A viewing will be held from 11:30 to 1:00 pm in the church. Burial will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 am in Frieden’s Cemetery, Shartlesville. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial contributions may be sent to, Hamburg Community Seventh Day Adventist Church at the above address in memory of Mae. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is honored to serve the Fry family. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020