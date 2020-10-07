Mae F. Huber Mae F. Huber, 86, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Maidencreek Place, where she resided since January. She was the wife of Floyd A. Huber, who died December 18, 2004. Born in Greenwich Twp., she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Emma (Kline) Hess. Mae first worked for the Hamburg Center and Laurel Center; and last worked for Quaker Maid Kitchens, until her retirement. She was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp. She was also a member of Shoemakersville Fire Company, Shartlesville Fire Company; and Central Berks Fire Company and beneficial association, Centerport. Mae enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting and crocheting. Mae is survived by her children: Steven G. Huber, and his wife Erna, Lancaster; Carol M. (Huber), wife of Thomas N. Werley, Dauberville; and Geraldine L. (Huber), wife of Roy P. Hoppes, Mohrsville; six grandchildren: Timothy Huber, Kimberly Huber, Kyle Werley, Tanya Consugar, Bradley Hoppes, and Lindsey Witters; and six great-grandchildren: Addyson and Marley Consugar, Luke and Samuel Werley, William Witters and Jared Hoppes. She was predeceased by two brothers: Fred and Gene Hess; and three sisters: Helen Riegel, Mary Alice Correll and Darlene Werner. Mae’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the nurses and staff of Caring Hospice and Maidencreek Place for the wonderful care given to her. Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 am. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
