Mae B. (Noble) Kleffel, 86, of Kutztown, passed away Wednesday evening at Penn State Health St. Joseph's.

She was the widow of Kenneth L. Kleffel Sr., who died March of 1992. Born

December 1, 1932, in Easton, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Edith (Fioravanti) Noble.

Surviving are her children: James K., husband of Teresa Kleffel, of Kutztown; Kenneth L. Jr., husband of Christina R. Kleffel, of Maidencreek Township; Keith L. Kleffel, of Kutztown; and Lori L., wife of Keith Crammer, of

Wernersville. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Denise M., wife of Clayton Fetter, of Oley; Jaime L. Kleffel-Gruber, of Sinking Spring; Michael J., husband of Tanya Kleffel, of Hamburg; T.J. Kleffel, of Washington, D.C.; Julia M., wife

of Sean Quinlan, of Kutztown; James M. Kleffel, of

Kutztown; Allison Kleffel, Kaylee Kleffel, of Maidencreek Township; Vikki, wife of Jason Kauffman, of Mt. Penn; and Derek, husband of Jackie Crammer, of Shillington. There are 9 great-grandchildren. Mae is also survived by her siblings: Susie, Millie, Betty, Anna, John and Raymond.

She is predeceased by her grandson, Cody L. Kleffel, who passed away in February of this year. She is also

predeceased by her half brother, Ricky Kissinger.

Mae graduated from Central Catholic High School. She worked as a professional babysitter for many years. She was known for her cooking, especially her secret spaghetti sauce recipe. She will be remembered for her kind heart and her fierceness.

Services will be held for Mae at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. E. Michael Camilli, M.S.C., officiating. Interment will

follow in the Berks County Memorial Gardens.

Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday evening from 6 until 8:00 p.m., and again Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m., until the time of services.

Condolences may be offered at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com. Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with arrangements.



