Mae L. Mengel Deatrich Mae L. Mengel Deatrich, 92, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, October 14th at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville. Born in Schuylkill Haven on January 22, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Albert & Alice Louise (Gower) Mengel. She was the widow of Earl T. “Tex” Deatrich, Sr.; her loving husband of 61 years, who passed away September 28, 2012. Mae was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1945. She was formerly employed by the Schuylkill Haven High School in the cafeteria, and Alpha Mills, as a seamstress. Mae was a devoted member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven. She served on the altar guild, and was instrumental in preparations for the annual Peach and Strawberry Festivals. She made pepper cabbage, and peeled potatoes with her church family for “Howard’s famous filling”. She belonged to the Schuylkill Haven Senior Citizens, and enjoyed crafting with friends during “Craft Class”. In addition to her parents, and husband, Mae is also preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Almina Mengel, brother, William David “Sonny” Mengel, sister, Jane Louise Kerschner, daughter-in-law, Denise Deatrich, and daughter, Karen Smith. Mae was a loving mother to three sons: Earl T. Deatrich, Jr. & wife, Karen, Pequea, PA, David L. Deatrich & wife, Leslie, Collegeville, PA, and Albert F. Deatrich & wife, Linda, Schuylkill Haven. She was affectionately known as “Gram” by her six grandchildren: Jessica H. Deatrich, Amy L. Barrickman & husband, Bo, E. Thomas Deatrich, III & wife, Laura, Benjamin R. Deatrich & wife, Kate, Dr. Sarah K. Watson & husband, Alex, and Rebecca Deatrich Devlin & husband, Brandon; and “Great-Gram” to eight great-grandchildren: Bryn, & Trip Barrickman, Emma, & Adela Deatrich, Max, & Casey Deatrich, Romy Watson, and Daniel Devlin. Mae is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Lois Mengel, Pottsville, and Janet Mimm, New Ringgold, brother-in-law, Glenn Kerschner, cousin, Jeanne Layton, Florida, nieces, nephews, extended family, beloved caretakers and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday, November 7th at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven, at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Fidler officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be privately held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, at the family’s convenience. At the family’s request, donations in Mae’s memory may be sent to Union Cemetery, 211 Fidler Avenue, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com
