Mae (Brobst) Moyer

Mae (Brobst) Moyer Obituary

Mae A. Moyer, 94, of Tilden Township, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, in her residence.

She was the wife of the late Ralph T.

Moyer, who died September 8, 2006.

Born in Lewistown Valley, Schuylkill

County, she was the daughter of the late William N. Brobst and the late Victoria (Hess) Brobst.

She was a member of St. Michael's Church, Tilden

Township. She graduated from Hamburg High School in 1943. Mae worked as a seamstress at Hamburg Knitting Mills and Wright's Knitting Mill, last working in 1991.

Mae is survived by two sons, Todd I. Moyer, husband of Lisa M. (Russo), Rochester Hills, Mich., and Toby A. Moyer, Tilden Twp.; two daughters, Patricia A. Moyer, Ontelaunee Twp., and Vicki M. (Moyer) Shollenberger, wife of Allen R., Tilden Twp.; six grandchildren: Paige, Kendall and Larissa Moyer, and Dylan, Ian and Quinn Shollenberger. She is also survived by a sister, Corrine (Brobst) Semmel, Pottstown.

Mae was preceded in death by siblings, Fern (Brobst) Hockman and Lester Brobst.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birds boro, PA, 19508, and/or the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street Reading, PA, 19604. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019
