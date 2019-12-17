Home

Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home
239 S 9Th St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 372-1730
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home
239 S 9Th St
Reading, PA 19602
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home
239 S 9Th St
Reading, PA 19602
Mafalda Migliore Obituary
Mafalda M. “Dolly” (Farrara) Migliore Mafalda M. “Dolly”(Farrara) Migliore, 95, formerly of Shillington, Sencit Towne House Apartments, passed away December 16, 2019 in Berks Heim where she was a resident. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Pietro and Josephina (Fabbazzo)Farrara. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her eight siblings; James Farrara, Rose DiMascio, Kathryn Farrara, Chester Farrara, Annie Pachulio, Mary Tomeo, O. Andrew Farrara and Santina Formiconi. Dolly is survived by her children; T. Gary Migliore and companion Rebecca Thompson of Easton, Donna J. Migliore-Schaeffer of Wyomissing, Debra J. Migliore-Miller and companion Dennis Greth of Temple and David J. Migliore, husband of Cheryl (Causa) of Sinking Spring. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Lanie (Schaeffer) wife of Jeffrey Hendrey, Matthew Migliore husband of Leanne (Rudolph), Megan C. Migliore, Kevin R. Migliore husband of Allie (Ceccola). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Amanda (Hendrey) wife of Sam Wallace, and Courtney Hendrey. Dolly was predeceased by her grandson Jarrod M. Miller. Dolly worked as a waitress for many years at the Hofbrau on S. 5th and Cherry Sts. and later retired from custodial work at Riverside Elementary School, Reading. She was a lifetime member of Victor Emmanuel II Ladies Auxiliary. She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. “Nana” liked to play bingo and send notes and cards to her family that she cared so much about. She will be sadly missed. Dolly’s family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of 2A and 2B at Berks Heim for the care and compassion extended to Dolly and her family. Relatives and friends are invited to extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Friday December 20, 2019 from 9:30am to 11:00am at the Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. 239 South Ninth Street Reading PA 19602. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, it has been suggested that memorials may be directed to Berks Heim PO Box 1495 Reading PA 19603 in memory of Mafalda M. “Dolly” Migliore.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
