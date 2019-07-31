Maggie H. High, 98, of Ephrata, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Fairmount Homes.

She was born in Terre Hill to the late Eli H. and Hettie (Hurst) Good; and was the wife of the late Leroy W. High, who passed away in 1980. She was a member of Bowmansville

Mennonite Church and former member of the sewing

circle.

Maggie was a homemaker and also worked in the kitchen at Oregon Dairy before retiring. She enjoyed quilting,

puzzles, reading, playing games and traveling with her daughters. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Re-Uzit shop.

Maggie is survived by four daughters: Esther M., wife of Amos C. Sensenig, of Lititz; Betty J., wife of A. Glenn

Zimmerman, of Leola; Erma I. Weaver, of Lancaster; Edith E., wife of Manny Esh, of Morgantown; three sons: Leroy D., husband of Nancy L., (Markley) High, of Leola; James L., husband of Lois A. (Kreider) High, of Lititz; Richard D., husband of Rose (Brady) High, of Strasburg; 17 grand-children; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was

preceded in death by a brother, Mahlon Good; and six

sisters: Emma Messner, Viola Good, Katie High, Alice

Zimmerman, Anna Mary Musser and Elsie Good.

A viewing will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, followed by interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m., at the church with Pastor Larry H. Weber officiating.

Memorial contributions in Maggie's memory may be made to Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Rd., East Earl, PA 17519.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.



