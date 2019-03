Mahlon L. Fink, 93, of Sinking Spring, Cumru Twp., passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in what is now the Daniel Boone Homestead on December 1, 1925, he was the son of the late Lloyd A. and Laura J. (Batzel)

Fink.

Mahlon was a student at Reading High when WW II broke out. As a true American patriot, he felt it was his duty to leave school to join the war effort. He dropped out

during his sophomore year to join the U. S. Marines, enlisting for service on his 18th birthday. He was awarded a Purple Heart

for injuries sustained during the battle of IwoJima. He was always proud to have been on the island when the American flag was raised.

June D. Bolig waited two long years for his return and they were married December 21, 1946. Mahlon always credited her for turning him from a rough Marine into a

refined gentleman. They were married over 70 years until her death on August 25, 2017.

Mahlon was the embodiment of Semper Fidelis, not only in his service as a Marine but also in his loyalty and

dedication to his wife. He loved June deeply and faithfully cared for her in their home for the last few years of her life.

Mahlon worked as a self employed painter and

decorator. He was a perfectionist about his skills, painting and wallpapering many of the finest homes in Berks

County for 52 years until retirement. In the late fifties into the sixties he was the lightning fast third baseman for the Gouglersville Fire Company softball team. Later in life he became an excellent golfer with seven confirmed holes in one and scoring his age for several years in a row.

Mahlon was very active in the Marine Corps League and was a lifetime member of the Russel M. Butterweck

Detachment where he served as Chaplain. He was also a lifetime member of the Adamstown V.F.W. He was a

member of Wyomissing U.C.C. where he was a former

Deacon and Elder of the Church serving as President in 1979. He also served on the Board of the former Green

Valley Country Club for six years. Fifty years after joining the Marines, he was awarded an honorary diploma by the Reading High School. During the last 20 years, he gave many WWII historical speeches throughout the region.

Surviving are a son, Jeffrey L., husband of Kathleen (Maurer) of Birdsboro; grandchildren: Bradley Fink,

Wendy (Fink) Boyd, Jessica (Lesher) Levan and Kristina Lesher. He was beloved Pop Pop to 12 great-grandchildren.

Mahlon was predeceased by his daughter, Kathleen D. Lesher, in 2015 and great-grandson, Jonas Boyd in 2002.

