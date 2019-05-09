Mahlon W. Sauder, 79, of Maxatawny Township, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Lizzie H. (Zimmerman) Sauder.

Born in Caernarvon Township, Mahlon was a son of the late Amos N. and Alma B. (Weaver) Sauder.

He was a member of Center Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference, Kutztown. He also served his

community as the horse-drawn hearse driver for many years. Mahlon was a longtime farmer until his retirement.

Most recently, he enjoyed going to auctions to buy and sell things. He and his wife, Lizzie, also enjoyed selling household items at their home on Hinterleiter Road.

He is survived by children: Linda Z. (Sauder), wife of Wayne N. Hoover, Mertztown, Pa., Leon Z., husband of LouElla S. (Burkholder) Sauder, Liberty, Ky., Nancy Z. (Sauder), wife of Lester B. Hoover, Mertztown, Pa.,

Norman Z., husband of Edith (Martin) Sauder, Kutztown, Pa., Marlin Z., husband of Alma S. (Burkholder) Sauder, Center, Colo., Elton Z., husband of Arlene S. (Brubacher) Sauder, Kutztown, Pa., Elsie Z. (Sauder), wife of Vernon N. Burkholder, Oley, Pa.; 53 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by brothers: Ivan W., husband of

Mildred M. (Martin) Sauder, Ohio, Paul W., husband of

Verna M. (Martin) Sauder, Mertztown, Pa., Noah W.,

husband of Arlene Z. (Martin) Sauder, Loysville, Pa.;

sisters, Mabel W. (Sauder), widow of Melvin Zimmerman, Le Roy, Minn., Ruth W. Sauder, New Holland, Pa.; brother-in-law, Stephen, widower of predeceased sister, Esther W. (Sauder) Burkholder, Fleetwood.

In addition to his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Mahlon was predeceased by a brother, John W. Sauder and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Center Mennonite Church, Kutztown

(Maxatawny Township). Interment in adjoining church cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the

residence of his son and daughter-in-law, Elton and Arlene Sauder, 590 Bowers Road, Kutztown, PA. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.



