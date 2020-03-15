|
|
Malcolm (Mal) Hollenbach Heffner, 87, passed away on January 21st, 2020 at his home in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. He was the second youngest in a family of six brothers and one sister from Lyons, PA. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Jean (Walbert) Heffner who predeceased him in 2012 after 55 happy years of marriage. He is survived by his brother Francis Heffner, and sisters-in-law Anna Heffner, Evelyn Heffner and Philomena (Phil) Walbert, as well as seventeen nieces and nephews. He was a cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle that stayed close with his siblings, in-laws and many nieces and nephews throughout his life. Mal was a veteran who faithfully served in the U.S. Army stationed in Austria. After his service, he attended Muhlenberg College in Allentown, P.A. where he earned a B.S. in Chemistry. He had a long distinguished career as a chemist and was named as a co-inventor for a patent awarded to Allied Chemical Corp. that had identified improved methods for cellulose board and novel adhesive strategies. In his retirement Mal enjoyed studying history and keeping abreast of current events. As a longtime Basking Ridge resident, he was a frequent fixture at the local eateries in and around town and always willing to engage neighbors in discussing historical tidbits or recent news. He was also renown for his frequent successes during his forays to Atlantic City and Bethlehem. He will be missed and remembered by family and friends for his sense of humor and contagious laughter that he would bring to any gathering. A memorial service will be held April 25, 2020 at Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church, 16 Fleetwood Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522 at 2:00 PM. Contributions to the church. https://gcfuneralhome.com/27/Home.html
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020