Malcolm S. Impink, age 91, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Mount Penn, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Reading, Pa., on April 22, 1927, son of the late Albert and Florence (Christ) Impink. Malcolm proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He retired as an expediter with Glidden Paints.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Ramona C. Impink; a sister,

Virginia O'Brien; and a brother, Albert Impink.

He is survived by three children: Robert Impink, of Oley, Pa., Regina McCulley, of Frankford, Del., and Bruce Impink and his wife, Jody, of Mohrsville, Pa. Malcolm is also

survived by eight grandchildren and eight

great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 West Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial

contributions in Malcolm's name to VITAS Hospice, 30265 Commerce Drive, Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966.

Published in Reading Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019
