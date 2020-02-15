|
|
Malinda Ann Epting, 54, of Strausstown, passed away in the afternoon hours, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born December 18, 1965, in West Reading, she was the daughter of Malcolm A. Ogg, Jr. & Mary Jane (nee’ Potteiger) Ogg, of Strausstown. A 1983 graduate of Hamburg High School, she had worked for Berks Eye Physicians and Surgeons. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children: Katelynn M. (Nicholas) Bampton, Fleetwood, Allison J. (Zachary) Zellers, Topton; her step-children: Christopher J. Epting, Hamburg, Angela M. Epting, Leesport; and by her brother, Malcolm A. (Elizabeth) Ogg, III, Texas. A visitation to Celebrate Malinda’s Life will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551. Burial in Strausstown Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: www.nationalbreastcancer.org or www.saveayorkierescue.org For online condolences, please visit www.colefh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2020