Malinda A. Frantz, 60, of Reading,

formerly of Slatington, passed away

Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Reading.

She was the wife of the late Blane C.E. Frantz. Born in Allentown on May 1, 1958, she was the daughter of Harry A. and Patricia A. (Geiger) Laudenslager, of Schnecksville. Malinda worked in retail for many years most recently as a cashier for Target in Temple. She was a member at Neffs U.C.C. and actively

volunteered in many capacities including the Little Lambs program.

Malinda was also a member of the Junior Order of the United American Mechanics, Allentown 753 Council.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Keith M.C. Frantz and wife, Nicole G., of Fleetwood; daughters, Jennifer L. Fichter, of Reading; Megan M. Frantz and spouse, Jennifer L. Becker, of Allentown; grandchildren: Connor, Valeska, Caleb, Ziven; brother, Greg H. Laudenslager, of Slatington.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. A calling hour will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Neffs

Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Neffs Union United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 66, 5550 Pa. Rte. 873, Neffs PA, 18065



